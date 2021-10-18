Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.

The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's Deputy Secretary General Yoshihiko Isozaki said two ballistic missiles were fired during Tuesday's launch, while South Korea's military only announced one projectile.

"North Korea's latest actions threaten the peace and security of Japan and the region," said Isozaki. "Furthermore, the continued ballistic missile launches pose a serious challenge not just for Japan but for the entire international community."

Isozaki added that the launches were "extremely regrettable" and violated UN Security Council resolutions.

