Brooklyn woman arrested in connection with suspected arson at a Jewish school

(CNN) The New York Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Brooklyn woman Sunday in connection with a suspected arson at the Jewish school Yeshiva of Flatbush, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident took place Thursday around 7:30 p.m. when police said a woman poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire. A security guard for the building saw the fire and doused it with water, extinguishing the fire before it could grow.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident, police said.

The Brooklyn woman was charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime and fifth-degree arson, police said. NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force (HCTF) detectives, assisted by Manhattan/Queens Warrants arrested the woman, according to the department's tweet.

"We're extremely grateful that the matter was taken really seriously by the NYPD and so many elected officials. And I believe they have someone in custody, which is a relief. ... It makes everyone feel safer," Rabbi Joseph Beyda, head of the Yeshiva, told CNN Sunday.

