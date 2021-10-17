(CNN) A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with an iPad in his bedroom in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said.

The boy was sitting in his room Friday evening when bullets fired at his home pierced through the window, striking him in the head, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement

"The parents and family of a 13-year-old boy had to stand across the street and watch paramedics drive the ambulance away after realizing there was nothing they could do," police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:20 p.m. Investigators found so many shell casings in front of the boy's home, officers folded their business cards to use as temporary evidence markers, the department said.

Read More