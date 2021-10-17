California couple's home was destroyed Monday by a small plane crash that killed at least two people

(CNN) A home bought in May by California newlyweds following their wedding was destroyed in October by a plane crash.

Cody and Courtney Campbell told CNN that they finished renovating their home on Sunday. Then on Monday, a twin-engine Cessna crashed into the house in Santee, destroying the property and killing at least two people.

Fortunately, neither of the Campbells were home at the time of the crash.

A friend who lives near the Campbells saw the commotion around their street, and called the couple to see if they were home. He couldn't reach Cody, but Courtney picked up at work and confirmed they were both away from home.

"He said, "Hey, I'm riding my bike down, but I think something just happened, on your street,"' Courtney said. "I think he realized what had happened and he was dancing around the subject, not trying to be the one to tell us."

