3 dead and police officer stabbed in the neck in Fort Smith, Arkansas incident

(CNN) Three people are dead and a police officer is recovering from being stabbed in the neck in an incident at a residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas, police said.

A police officer was responding to a 911 caller Sunday morning who reportedly heard yelling and screaming and then saw a shirtless man "assaulting a person on the ground," Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said in a news conference.

When the officer arrived, the shirtless man was beating his 15-year-old son with a rock in the head and face and, and the officer ordered him to stop, Baker said.

At first the man seemed to comply, but when the officer approached the man to put him in restraints, the man produced "an edged weapon slashing the officer's throat and neck" just under a minute after the officer arrived, Baker said.

The officer fired two shots, killing the man, according to Baker. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. He had multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, the chief said.

Read More