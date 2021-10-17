FBI seeks information on New Zealand man who allegedly coerced women into making sexually explicit videos

(CNN) The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a New Zealand man who they say repeatedly coerced hundreds of women into making sexually explicit videos between 2012 and 2019, according to a news release from the agency.

Michael James Pratt is the owner of the pornography websites GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys, the release said. The sites are no longer online. "Pratt has ties to or may visit New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, Chile, Croatia, and France," the release said.

Pratt faces charges including "production of child pornography and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion," the release said.

Pratt and others worked together to allegedly use the internet to recruit women for modeling jobs, the FBI said.

However, when the women would respond, they were told the jobs were for sexually explicit videos. FBI investigators said Pratt and others promised the women the videos would not be posted online, and they would remain anonymous. The women were told they'd receive $3,000 to $5,000 in exchange for doing the videos, the release said.

Read More