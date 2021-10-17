Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

(CNN) Betty Lynn, best known for playing Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," died Saturday, the Andy Griffith Museum stated. She was 95 years old.

Although she was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and spent most of her career in southern California, in 2006 Lynn moved to Mt. Airy, North Carolina, the town which served as the inspiration for Griffith's Mayberry.

She served as an ambassador for the Andy Griffith Museum, regularly appearing at the museum to speak to fans and sign autographs.

"I love watching the old shows and still laugh out loud," Lynn told HuffPost in 2013. "Those days were some of the happiest of my life."

Actors Don Knotts who played the role of Barney Fife, right, along with George Lindsey, who played Goober and Betty Lynn who played Thelma Lou, left, arrive at a reception at the Governor's Mansion in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday, June 27, 2001.

After a number of bit parts in films like "Cheaper by the Dozen" and small roles in TV series including "Disneyland," Lynn first appeared as Thelma Lou in 1961.

