The Washington Football Team is retiring NFL star Sean Taylor's jersey after he was killed 14 years ago

(CNN) The Washington Football Team paid tribute Sunday to beloved football legend Sean Taylor, who was killed in 2007 while protecting his family from a home burglary.

The National Football League (NFL) team retired his jersey number, 21, during a ceremony before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During the pregame ceremony, nearly 100 alumni players were also honored at FedExField in Prince George's County, Maryland, the Washington Football Team said in a press release Thursday.

This is the third time in the Washington Football Team's 89-year history a jersey number was retired, according to the team.

"I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said in the release.

"The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."