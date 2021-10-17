A permanent residence? Fans weigh in on potential London NFL franchise

(CNN) UK fans of the NFL flocked to North London for the two 2021 London Games this month -- but could the capital city soon become a permanent home to an NFL franchise?

Typically awash with the white of Spurs, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was transformed into a rainbow sea of jerseys as the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets last week, before the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched a dramatic last-second victory to beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Now into their 14th year of hosting duties since the first International Series game at Wembley Stadium in 2007, London has long been touted as a potential residence for a first non-US franchise -- either via the relocation of an established franchise or as a new expansion team.

Today's victorious home team the Jaguars -- whose owner Shahid Khan has invested interest in London as owner of Fulham football club -- have committed to playing one overseas game a year as the designated "home" team and have subsequently been tipped as most likely to make a move across the Atlantic.

Ultimately the decision will rest with the powers that be, but nobody with a ticket to the London Games over the last two weekends can doubt the size of the UK's NFL appetite.

