Chicago Sky defeat Phoenix Mercury for first WNBA championship win

(CNN) The Chicago Sky have won their first championship, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

Allie Quigley led Chicago with 26 points, while Candace Parker added 16 points and 13 rebounds in the championship-clinching victory.

Candace Parker catches the rebound during the game.

The sixth-seeded Sky are the first team in WNBA history to win the championship without being seeded first or second.

Their eight wins are the most in WNBA postseason history, after winning two single-elimination games to reach the semifinal round, where they won three games against the Connecticut Sun.

The WNBA Championship Trophy is awarded to the team that wins the best of five games. The Phoenix Mercury won Game 2 of the finals.

