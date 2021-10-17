Rome (CNN) Romans are voting in a run-off election to decide the Italian capital's next mayor -- with a center-left or center-right candidate vying for the post.

The center-right candidate, radio host and lawyer Enrico Michetti, is backed by an alliance of the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (FdI), Matteo Salvini's right-wing Lega party and centre-right Forza Italia.

History professor and former finance minister Roberto Gualtieri is the candidate for the center-left Partito Democratico (PD).

The run-off -- taking place Sunday and Monday -- comes after there was no outright winner in polls two weeks ago.

Last week, the granddaughter of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, Rachele Mussolini, won a second term as a city councilor in Rome in the October 3-4 municipal election.

