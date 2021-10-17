Up to 17 American missionaries reported as kidnapped by gang members in Haiti

(CNN) As many as 17 American missionaries have been reported kidnapped by gang members in Haiti on Saturday, including 14 adults and three minors, a source in Haiti's security forces told CNN.

The source cautioned that the investigation is ongoing and more information would be available Sunday morning.

The missionaries were traveling by vehicle Saturday to Titanyen, north of the capital Port-au-Prince, after visiting an orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area. They were abducted along the route between the two places.

CNN has reached out to the Haitian Justice Ministry and the National Police but they have not yet commented.

Reached late Saturday, a US State Department spokesperson said they were aware of the reports.

