'CITGO 6' oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country's forces hours after Alex Saab's extradition to US

(CNN) Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country's intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.

Saab, a Colombian businessman close to Maduro, was extradited to the US from Cape Verde earlier Saturday. Saab was detained in the African nation in June 2020 following an Interpol red notice due to his indictment in the US.

He faces charges of money laundering in Florida related to his activity as a government contractor in Venezuela. He also faces money laundering and fraud charges in his native Colombia.

His extradition, which followed a lengthy court battle in Cape Verde, was confirmed to CNN by Saab's legal defense team on Saturday.

The extradition means Saab is now one of Maduro's closest confidants to be available for interrogation by US officials. If he was to cooperate, he could significantly advance the Department of Justice case against Maduro, who is facing charges for narco-terrorism and drug trafficking in New York.

