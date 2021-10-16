Southern California's Alisal Fire is 50% contained

Wildfires raging in the West
The Alisal Fire burns near Goleta, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
Wildfires raging in the West
A firefighter puts out a roadside fire in Goleta, California, on Wednesday, October 13.
Wildfires raging in the West
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta.
Wildfires raging in the West
James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
Wildfires raging in the West
Firefighter Tyler McManigal battles the Alisal Fire in Gaviota, California, on October 12.
Wildfires raging in the West
A forest of ashen trees stands in the wake of the Windy Fire, south of California Hot Springs, on September 27.
Wildfires raging in the West
A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety as the Windy Fire expands in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 25.
Wildfires raging in the West
Wildfires raging in the West
Firefighters spray water as flames from the Windy Fire push toward a road in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 22.
Wildfires raging in the West
Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
Wildfires raging in the West
The Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
Wildfires raging in the West
A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park on September 15.
Wildfires raging in the West
Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside in the Sequoia National Park on September 14.
Wildfires raging in the West
This aerial photo, taken on September 4, shows the Dixie Fire on Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California.