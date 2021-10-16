Southern California's Alisal Fire is 50% contained

By Amanda Watts and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Sat October 16, 2021

Part of the Alisal Fire burns in California&#39;s Las Flores Canyon on Friday afternoon.
Part of the Alisal Fire burns in California's Las Flores Canyon on Friday afternoon.

(CNN)Southern California's Alisal Fire, which earlier this week closed portions of US Highway 101 and the Union Pacific Railroad west of Santa Barbara, was 50% contained as of Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Last month was the driest ever September in Los Angeles County. Now come the Santa Ana winds
That's an improvement from Friday morning's 41%. The fire has burned about 17,200 acres since it started Monday afternoon, according to InciWeb, a US clearinghouse for wildfire information.
    The closed portions of the highway and the railroad have since reopened.
      The flames earlier this week also neared but missed the Santa Barbara area's famed Reagan Ranch, known as the Western White House during the Ronald Reagan administration.
        The majority of the fire's recent growth has been on the western flank, toward the oceanside community of Gaviota, according to InciWeb. High temperatures and low humidity have contributed to the growth, it said.
        The Alisal Fire burns near Goleta, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
        The Alisal Fire burns near Goleta, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
        A firefighter puts out a roadside fire in Goleta, California, on Wednesday, October 13.
        A firefighter puts out a roadside fire in Goleta, California, on Wednesday, October 13.
        An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta.
        An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta.
        James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home &amp;amp; RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
        James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
        Firefighter Tyler McManigal battles the Alisal Fire in Gaviota, California, on October 12.
        Firefighter Tyler McManigal battles the Alisal Fire in Gaviota, California, on October 12.
        A forest of ashen trees stands in the wake of the Windy Fire, south of California Hot Springs, on September 27.
        A forest of ashen trees stands in the wake of the Windy Fire, south of California Hot Springs, on September 27.
        A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety as the Windy Fire expands in California&#39;s Sequoia National Forest on September 25.
        A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety as the Windy Fire expands in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 25.
        Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks at the General Sherman giant sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park on September 22. The base of the tree, the world&#39;s largest by volume, was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/weather/us-western-wildfires-wednesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrapped in an aluminum-based burn-resistant material&lt;/a&gt; to protect it from wildfires.
        Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks at the General Sherman giant sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park on September 22. The base of the tree, the world's largest by volume, was wrapped in an aluminum-based burn-resistant material to protect it from wildfires.
        Firefighters spray water as flames from the Windy Fire push toward a road in California&#39;s Sequoia National Forest on September 22.
        Firefighters spray water as flames from the Windy Fire push toward a road in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 22.
        Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
        Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
        The Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
        The Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
        A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park on September 15.
        A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park on September 15.
        Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside in the Sequoia National Park on September 14.
        Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside in the Sequoia National Park on September 14.
        This aerial photo, taken on September 4, shows the Dixie Fire on Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California.
        This aerial photo, taken on September 4, shows the Dixie Fire on Horton Ridge in Plumas County, California.
