(CNN) Human remains found in late September near Montezuma, Iowa, have been positively identified as 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Xavior was reported missing on May 27, less than a week after completing fourth grade. A body was found on September 30 "in a rural area approximately 3 miles northwest of Montezuma," Sheriff Thomas Kriegel said in a statement Friday. Montezuma is nearly 60 miles east of Des Moines.

On Friday, the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office notified the sheriff "that the human remains have been positively identified as those of Xavior Harrelson," Kriegel added.

The cause of death was not released.

The boy was reported missing shorlty after Montezuma Elementary School let out for the summer, Principal Kurt Hanna told CNN in June.

