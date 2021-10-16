Parents sue Minnesota charter school alleging racist behavior

(CNN) The parents of several Black and biracial students are suing the operator of a Minnesota charter school on behalf of their children, alleging that the school failed to prevent "racist, unfair, hurtful and at times dangerous interactions" at the hands of both students and staff.

The students -- all minors and unnamed in the suit -- are all current or former students at one of two campuses run by Duluth Edison Charter Schools, or DECS

The suit alleges that the school disproportionately disciplines Black students, who make up less than 3% of the student body, often disciplining only them in any altercations with White students. The suit further alleges that years of complaints about the use of racial slurs and taunting by White students went unaddressed.

An attorney for the school cited two years of discovery in the court case, saying there was little evidence to support the allegations.

Among the claims in the suit, one of the plaintiffs, a former student, said that he wanted to kill himself because he was made to feel different and that the students and staff at DECS did not like Black people. The boy was in the first grade at the time.

