Gunman shoots 3 Texas deputies, killing one, Houston police say

(CNN) A man with a rifle shot three Texas constable's deputies outside a bar as they were investigating a disturbance early Saturday, killing one of them, authorities said.

One person was taken into custody, though authorities didn't immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

"We believe they were ambushed, shot ... with a rifle," Jones said.

"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said.

