4 people shot outside a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police say

(CNN) Four people were shot in the exit ramp from a stadium during a high school football game Friday night in Mobile, Alabama, officials said.

Two of the four victims were juveniles, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said during a media briefing outside of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

Three men and one woman were taken to local hospitals, where one was in critical condition, Prine said. The gender and age of the victim in critical condition were not released Friday.

Police are working to determine the identities of the victims, Prine said.

The football game between Williamson High School and Vigor High School "was stopped and has since ended," Prine said.

Read More