Russian daily Covid-19 deaths hit record high but lawmakers rule out lockdown

Moscow (CNN) Russia has reported a record number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the country's Coronavirus Response Center showed Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,002 people have died with Covid-19. The previous record was reported Friday, with 999 Covid-related deaths in a 24-hour period.

The country has also reported a new all-time record of daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. On Saturday, authorities reported that 33,208 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in the past day.

Despite the record numbers, lawmakers continue to reject the introduction of a country-wide lockdown. The speaker of Russia's Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, said the move was unreasonable.

"The situation is not easy. But there are no grounds for introducing a federal lockdown," Matvienko reportedly said, according to state news agency TASS.

