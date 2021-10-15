Protests as Italy's Covid pass becomes mandatory for workers

A mandate for all workers in Italy to show a government-issued Covid-19 pass came into force on Friday, triggering protests and fears of disruption.

Anyone who is on a payroll -- in the public or private sector -- must have a 'green pass' with a QR code as proof of either full vaccination, recent recovery from infection or a negative test within the previous 48 hours.

Employees who go to work without the pass risk a fine of up to 1,500 euros ($1,730) and suspension without pay. Employers could also face fines if they allow staff to work without it.

A protest against the 'green pass' requirement will be held in Rome's Circus Maximus on Friday afternoon. A strike is also underway at the Trieste port in the north of the country.

Italian government statistics say that 81 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and more than 85 percent have had the first dose. Italy has also begun booster shots for those with compromised immunity and who are over 80.

