Protests as Italy's Covid pass becomes mandatory for workers

Covid-19 health passes became mandatory for all workers in Italy from Friday, with the measure being applied mostly peacefully across the country despite some scattered protests.

At the major port of Trieste, where some labor groups had threatened to block operations in protest against the rule, the situation appeared largely calm, with some workers demonstrating but others being allowed to carry on as usual.

"The Green Pass is a bad thing, it is discrimination under the law. Nothing more. It's not a health regulation, it's just a political move to create division among people...," said Fabio Bocin, a 59-year old port worker in Trieste.

In Rome, police in riot gear stood by in front of a small rally with people shouting "No Green Pass."

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet approved the rule -- one of the world's strictest anti-Covid measures -- in mid-September, making it obligatory from October 15 for all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection.

