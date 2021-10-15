A fast-moving wildfire is threatening Ronald Reagan's Western White House

(CNN) The Alisal Fire has exploded in size over the past four days and is now approaching the Santa Barbara ranch once owned and visited often by President Ronald Reagan.

"We've had fires that have threatened the ranch before, mostly Sherpa in 2016, but this is by far the biggest threat we've faced and biggest threat since the 1955 Refugio Fire," Ranch Director Andrew Coffin told CNN affiliate KEYT

Crews have been stationed near the 688-acre ranch to protect it from the fire, which by Thursday was between a quarter mile and a half mile away, the affiliate reported.

"Incredible work" by helicopters crews dropping water on the flames and bulldozer operators has kept the fire away from the property, Coffin told KEYT on Thursday.

A smoke column builds in the distance behind Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara County.

Read More