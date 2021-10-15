A fast-moving wildfire is threatening Ronald Reagan's Western White House

(CNN)The Alisal Fire has exploded in size over the past four days and is now approaching the Santa Barbara ranch once owned and visited often by President Ronald Reagan.
"We've had fires that have threatened the ranch before, mostly Sherpa in 2016, but this is by far the biggest threat we've faced and biggest threat since the 1955 Refugio Fire," Ranch Director Andrew Coffin told CNN affiliate KEYT.
Crews have been stationed near the 688-acre ranch to protect it from the fire, which by Thursday was between a quarter mile and a half mile away, the affiliate reported.
"Incredible work" by helicopters crews dropping water on the flames and bulldozer operators has kept the fire away from the property, Coffin told KEYT on Thursday.
Rancho del Cielo became known as the Western White House after the site, purchased in 1974 by the Reagans, became a landing spot for the President some 50 times during his tenure. It is now owned by the Young Americans Foundation.
Millions are under red flag warnings
"Winds are the primary force behind fire growth. ... Strong down-sloping winds will continue to impact fire behavior over the next several evenings," fire officials said Thursday in an update.
More than 8 million people in the Santa Barbara area under a red flag warning, which is activated when there is an elevated weather threat for wildfires to spark, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said Friday.
The warning, in effect through Saturday night, is triggered by the Santa Ana winds that will bring warm and dry air early Friday morning before peaking during the late morning and early afternoon hours, Shackelford predicted. Those gusts are expected to be in between 35 and 45 mph, with local gusts up to 55 mph.