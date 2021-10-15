The fast-moving Alisal Fire is approaching the California ranch once owned by Ronald Reagan

(CNN) The Alisal Fire , which has exploded in size over the past four days, is approaching the Santa Barbara ranch once owned by President Ronald Reagan.

Coffin told KEYT on Thursday that "incredible work" by helicopters dropping water on the flames and bulldozer operators have kept the fire away from the property.

A smoke column builds in the distance behind Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara County

"Winds are the primary force behind fire growth. ... Strong down-sloping winds will continue to impact fire behavior over the next several evenings," fire officials said Thursday in an update.

More than eight million people in the Santa Barbara-area under a red flag warning, which is activated when there is an elevated weather threat for wildfires to spark, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said Friday.

The warning, which is in effect through Saturday night, is triggered by the Santa Ana winds that will bring warm and dry air early Friday morning before peaking during the late morning and early afternoon hours, Shackelford predicted. Those gusts are expected to be in between 35 and 45 mph, with local gusts up to 55 mph.

"Combined with warm temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees and very dry relative humidifies between 6% and 12%, sparks can lead to quick fires. Also, these conditions are difficult for firefighters currently fighting the Alisal Fire," Shackelford said.