Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to Parkland shooting charges, his lawyer says

(CNN) Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty next week to charges stemming from the February 2018 massacre at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- the deadliest high school shooting in US history -- his attorney said Friday in court.

But potentially the more consequential move was defense attorney David Wheeler's statement in court that Cruz intends to plead guilty in the school shooting, which could avert a lengthy trial.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set a change of plea hearing for Wednesday morning.

Cruz's defense team had long ago offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole -- but only if prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. Prosecutors had rejected that, saying they were seeking the death penalty.

Details about what prompted Wheeler to announce Friday that Cruz intends to plead guilty weren't immediately available. On Thursday, the Broward State Attorney's Office released a statement saying "there have been no plea negotiations with the prosecution," and "if he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase."

Guilty plea in November 2018 jail assault

As for the jail assault case, Cruz appeared in Scherer's courtroom Friday to plead guilty, cutting off a trial for which jury selection began earlier this month.

Wearing a navy sweater, white collared shirt and tan slacks, Cruz on Friday stood at a podium and told Scherer that he understood the four charges against him in the assault case.

When Scherer asked him how he was feeling, he responded, "Feeling alright," before succinctly answering questions about his communication with his attorneys and comprehension of the proceedings.

He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of protection; and use of a self-defense weapon against a law enforcement officer.

He faces a minimum sentence of about 14 and a half months for those pleas.

According to the arrest report, the incident began when a jail officer asked that Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around a dayroom area.

Cruz tackled and repeatedly punched the guard, then took his stun gun in a fight, according to the arrest report. As they wrestled over the device, the weapon discharged, the report states. Cruz struck the sergeant several more times until the guard regained control of the weapon, struck at Cruz's face and took him into custody, the report states.