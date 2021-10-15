Alex Murdaugh waives his extradition hearing in Florida, will return to South Carolina to face charges

(CNN) Alex Murdaugh waived an extradition hearing in Florida on Friday, according to the Orange County Corrections office, and is expected to return to South Carolina to face charges related to the misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper.

The waiver of extradition, provided by Orange County Corrections, says Murdaugh agrees to "waive the issuance and service [warrant] and all other procedures incidental to extradition proceedings," and agrees to remain in custody without bail.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday Murdaugh's bond hearing on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses will take place on Tuesday, October 19 at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia.

Murdaugh was out on bond on an insurance fraud case and was in a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida, when he was arrested on Thursday on charges related to misappropriation of settlement funds.

No information was given about when or how Murdaugh will travel back to South Carolina.