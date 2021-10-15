Alex Murdaugh waives his extradition hearing in Florida, will return to South Carolina to face charges

(CNN) Alex Murdaugh waived an extradition hearing in Florida on Friday, according to the Orange County Corrections office, and is expected to return to South Carolina to face charges related to the misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper.

The waiver of extradition, provided by Orange County Corrections, says Murdaugh agrees to "waive the issuance and service [warrant] and all other procedures incidental to extradition proceedings," and agrees to remain in custody without bail.

Earlier on Friday, speaking on ABC's "Good Morning America," his attorney Dick Harpootlian said he expects they will "have a bond hearing early next week."

Murdaugh was out on bond on an insurance fraud case and was in a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida, when he was arrested on Thursday on charges related to misappropriation of settlement funds.

No information was given about when or how Murdaugh will travel back to South Carolina.