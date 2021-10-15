California oil spill that shut down beaches was about 25,000 gallons, well below earlier estimate

(CNN) When crude oil leaked into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California earlier this month, the amount spilled was about 25,000 gallons, officials said Friday.

"We have a high degree of confidence that the spill amount is approximately 588 barrels of oil," US Coast Guard spokesperson Amy Stork said. "This is consistent with NOAA scientific data, overflight observations and shoreline assessment team findings."

The amount, equal to about 25,000 gallons, is more than five times lower than the previously estimated 131,000 gallons.

The spill was caused by a leak in a pipeline operated by Houston-based Amplify Energy that is connected to an oil rig.

Investigators believe the crack in the pipeline, which was likely caused by a ship's anchor dragging along the ocean floor, might have begun as long as a year ago.