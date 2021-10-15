British lawmaker David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency meeting

London (CNN) British lawmaker David Amess, a member of Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.

Amess, 69, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

The incident marks the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in five years, after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016.

