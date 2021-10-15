CNN —

About a year ago I discovered ThirdLove bras, and really, nothing has ever been the same in my undergarment game. Disrupting everything I thought I knew about bras — including sizing, fit and comfort — ThirdLove is the only bra brand I wear these days, whether I’m throwing on the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra and racing to the grocery store or donning the 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra and heading to a black-tie dinner.

So, when I heard that my new favorite go-to brand was dipping their toe into the workout gear pond, I was more than a little excited to test out some pieces.

The rundown

Boasting the tagline “Comfort is power,” ThirdLove’s activewear collection was designed with the same core values embodied by the bras and undies I love so much — having a perfect fit, being comfortable and ultra supportive and, oh yeah, super cute too. Comprising three categories of gear, the collection includes Muse, which is made for low-impact workouts like yoga or, you know, running errands; Flex, which has you covered in medium-impact exercise like Pilates or heading out for a rigorous hike; and Kinetic, the tier for serious workout enthusiasts who enjoy nothing more than a 5 a.m. HIIT class before they embark on a 10K run.

Having put pieces in each of the categories through some serious workouts, I can attest that Muse, Flex and Kinetic are like three sisters in a family: similar and yet totally different all at once. Muse, for example, includes four styles of sports bras, a legging and a bike short, features an incredibly soft fabric, an elastic-free waistband and has a casual, cozy vibe to it. Flex, meanwhile, is designed to move and includes a racerback sports bra and a pair of ultra-high-rise leggings, both of which are seamless and have nifty knitted zones that are specifically designed to sculpt and support in all the right places. And then there’s Kinetic, which is geared to help you achieve optimal workout results, thanks to a breathable matte fabric that is moisture-wicking and full of multidimensional stretch — oh, and the pieces have amazing design details like chafe-free seams, bra hooks that allow crossback or racerback options, zero labels and pockets galore.

The lowdown

In terms of performance, I can say that each of ThirdLove’s activewear categories delivered on their promise. I put the Muse T-Back Sports Bra and Smoothing Legging through a few at-home yoga classes and one Pilates reformer class, not to mention school pickup and drop-off and a trip to the mall, and I found the pieces to be super soft, and the leggings stayed put; I wasn’t hiking them up all day long. I wore the Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra and Seamless Compression Legging to Pilates too and put them through a few Peloton sessions. I loved how high-waisted the leggings were, how supportive (but not overly compressive) the bra was and how high-tech the knitted/ribbed texture of the pieces felt and looked. And while I didn’t put the Kinetic Performance Impact Sports Bra and Pocketed Leggings through any high-octane workouts per se — because, um, I’m more of a low-octane type of exercise girl — I did wear them two days in a row while chasing my four kids around the house, and trust me, most would find that to be an intense workout in and of itself. The Kinetic pieces were probably my favorite because I just felt totally locked in wearing them. While looking beautiful and sleek, the fits were exact and the design was incredibly supportive.

If I were to find faults, and there weren’t many, I would say that the Muse legging offers the least amount of coverage — if you’re someone who’s self-conscious about cellulite or rolls, these aren’t the leggings for you. Also, in terms of sizing, I found the leggings in all three categories to run a bit small, so I’d recommend sizing up. That said, I do appreciate the brand being size-inclusive, offering XS to 3X throughout.

Bottom line

All in all, I’d say ThirdLove’s activewear does what it’s meant to do: offer loads of support for whatever workout you’re tackling while also being comfortable, stylish and chock-full of smart design details. Check out more details about my favorite pieces below:

Muse Smoothing Legging ($50; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Muse Smoothing Legging

Buttery soft and available in four neutral hues (navy, black, a dusty berry and a cocoa-esque color), these leggings have a no-elastic waist that stays put, and I also loved that they’re full-length, going all the way down to your ankles.

Muse T-Back Sports Bra ($70; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Muse T-Back Sports Bra

Boasting that same soft fabric, this sports bra has a T-back design that I love, featuring skinny straps that don’t pinch or dig in — they just look stylish and maybe even a little sexy.

Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra ($55; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra

Seam-free and boasting high-tech knitted/ribbed zones for extra support and sculpting effects (placed strategically just underneath your breasts), this bra is also surprisingly soft and stretchy, shaping without restricting. The Flex category comes in black, heather gray, blue and purple hues.

Flex Seamless Compression Legging ($60; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Flex Seamless Compression Legging

Similarly, the leggings are also a dream when it comes to fit. Featuring the knitted zones at the waistband, along the thighs and surrounding the calves, the leggings are supportive and comfortable — and stylish to boot.

Kinetic Impact Sports Bra ($70; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Kinetic Impact Sports Bra

When you need the big guns, look no further than Kinetic. Comprising an almost silky-feeling fabric, the sports bra is sized like the regular bras, via band and cup size, which helps in terms of finding your perfect fit. I love the ultra-thick, multi-way straps, the lack of tags or itchy seams and the fact that the cups are built in — amen to no more irksome removable pads! More to know: Available in four colorways (purple/maroon, green/black, all black and teal/navy), Kinetic’s pieces are breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying.

Kinetic Performance Pocket Legging ($75; thirdlove.com)

Thirdlove Kinetic Performance Pocket Legging

If you’re looking for a workhorse exercise legging, this is it. Featuring that same silky performance fabric, these leggings feature two pockets for holding all your necessities, and they’re packed with multi-direction stretch that ensures you’ll be moving and grooving with ease all day long.