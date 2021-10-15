CNN —

You’re busier than ever. Work commitments, family responsibilities and navigating a pandemic mean that there isn’t much time left over for keeping on top of the housework. No matter how hectic your schedule, though, it still needs to be done, so many of us save up the laundry, vacuuming and dusting for the weekends and sacrifice our leisure time in exchange for a tidy home.

Wouldn’t it be nice if a team of housekeepers could just come in and take care of all those mundane cleaning chores and help you regain some precious free time? Unless you win the lottery, that may not be a realistic solution.

Still, you can get some help with household tasks without breaking the bank thanks to these ingenious robot cleaning machines that can vacuum, mop, buff, deodorize and even feed your pets while you do something more interesting! So, what are you waiting for? Outsource your household chores, and welcome the age of the robots!

Robot vacuum cleaners and mops

Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo ($1,399; amazon.ca)

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop looks sleek and modern in your home when not in use. Switch it on with the included app, and it quietly and efficiently vacuums your floors. A quick change to mop heads and a top-up of clean water and detergent, and it will also mop to a high shine. When it’s done, enjoy the satisfaction of pouring out the dirty water from the tank to see just how clean your floors are.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac ($279.99; amazon.ca)

For a budget option, try this robot vacuum that offers impressive value and can clean for up to 100 minutes. The drop sensor keeps it safe from falls, while the included magnetic strips allow you to section off parts of your room that you want it to avoid. It comes with an extra set of filters, cleaning tools and an adaptor.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop ($549.98; amazon.ca)

Probably the best-known robot vacuum brand, iRobot is an industry leader. The precision jet spray on this model cuts through any mess, including kitchen spills and grease. The robot learns how to navigate your rooms, making a smart map for efficient cleaning every time. Perfect for large homes and multiple rooms, this home helper will become your new best friend.

Bobsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop ($359; homedepot.ca)

Pet hair can be hard to clean, but with its 1,100-milliliter dustbin, this hard-wearing vacuum and mop machine will have the whole place looking tidy in no time. The extra-long brush gets deep into the carpet pile to remove debris other vacuums would miss. Set up a cleaning schedule up to seven days in advance, and forget about it!

Bathroom robots

Brondell Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat ($542.97; amazon.ca)

This Brondell bidet toilet seat elevates your daily visit to the smallest room to a spa-like treat. Programmable user settings allow you to get a totally customized experience. A built-in night light helps you find your way in the middle of the night, while the warm water jets keep you hygienically clean and comfortable after every visit. You won’t even need to call a plumber to install, as the easy setup process requires no tools.

Shine Bathroom Assistant ($157.90; shop.shinebathroom.com)

Avoid the dreaded chore of cleaning the toilet bowl by delegating it to this smart helper that uses electrolyzed water to get a better clean than bleach. Simply place the device close to the toilet, add water and a cleaning pod and clip the spray bar so that it reaches the toilet bowl. The AI assistant, Sam, will ensure the toilet is clean after every flush and can even alert you to potential leaks or floods.

Vayyar Home Monitoring Unit (starting at $124; vayyarhome.com)

Falls are one of the leading causes of accidents among elderly people, and slippery bathroom floors and surfaces are often to blame. The Vayyar Home Monitoring Unit gives older adults the confidence to continue living at home knowing that any falls will be detected quickly and help sent. There are no wearables or cameras with this system. Instead, it uses smart motion technology to detect falls.

Window washers

Window Cleaner Robot ($246.29; amazon.ca)

Window washing can be a tiring task, what with all the water carrying and ladder climbing. With a friendly robot to help, however, the job can be completed in no time at all. This machine has artificial intelligence, so it can judge where the frame of the window is and plan its wipe line accordingly. It even comes with a remote control, making it simple for everyone to use, including people with mobility issues.

Galapara Window Cleaner Robot ($179.99; amazon.ca)

Expect strong suction and a safety rope on this window cleaning robot that can be operated with just one touch. It comes with a range of accessories to get patio doors and windows shining, and saves you time so you can enjoy the view out of your windows instead of cleaning them.

Hobot-288 Window Cleaning Automatic Robot ($872.13; amazon.ca)

If your home is blessed with lots of large windows, this machine will help you stay on top of the cleaning. You can control it via the app on your smartphone or by using the included remote control. It doesn’t use magnets and instead is firmly secured to your window by a powerful vacuum motor. Using lasers to determine what to clean, it can also be used on mirrors and frameless doors.

Outdoor living and lawn care

Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower ($1,499.99; amazon.ca)

Who says yard work needs to be tiring? Set your robot friend the task of mowing the lawn and kick back and enjoy a good book instead. You can even set the cutting schedule in advance and forget about it. The smart design knows when to return to the charging station, no matter how large your lawn is. It can handle slopes, long grass up to 3.6 inches tall and can even operate in the rain.

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot With Carrying Case ($256.51; amazon.ca)

We all love barbecue season, but nobody enjoys scraping off the grill after cooking. Outsource the messy job to this grill cleaning robot that uses durable brass brushes to remove burnt-on residue. At the touch of a button, the robot gets to work whether the grill is hot or cold. Listen for the alarm to sound, letting you know the grill is clean and ready for use again.

Polaris Robotic Swimming Pool Cleaner ($1259; amazon.ca)

Spend more time enjoying swimming in your pool and less time cleaning out debris with this robot that has four times the capacity of other pool cleaners. Its thorough cycle includes scrubbing of the pool floor, walls and tile line with a pleated brush to remove stains on pools up to 50 feet in size.

Rachio 8 Zone 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller ($232.43; amazon.ca)

Keep your grass well watered and healthy with an automatic sprinkling system that works with a range of smart home systems, including Alexa and Google. Input specific information about your lawn and sun exposure to have Rachio automatically adapt to your lawn’s unique needs. You don’t need to worry about turning it off on rainy days, as the system uses satellite, radar and weather station data to prevent water waste.

Robot pet care

Petkit Pura X ($756; petkit.com)

The litter tray has been reimagined with this latest automated invention from Petkit. Not only does it look like a sleek little rocket ship fit for a kitty, but it will also banish odours.

Forget about the messy job of sifting waste with a shovel; this self-cleaning litter solution takes care of everything to give your cat a fresh bed of litter every time. The thermal sensor ensures the cleaning cycle won’t start while your cat is still inside, and you can use the app to keep up to date on your cat’s health.

Petfun Double Dog Cat Bowls Set Automatic Water Dispenser & Feeder Bowl ($35.99; amazon.ca)

Never forget to set up your pet’s water or food bowls again with these automated dispensers. Suitable for cats and small dogs, it will automatically refill when low, taking one more job off your plate. The floating water dish is preferred by many pets, as it keeps their whiskers dry and dust out.

Litter Robot 3 Connect Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box ($801.90; amazon.ca)

The space-age design on this automatic self-cleaning litter box will impress even the fussiest of felines. As soon as your cat has finished their business, the machine comes to life, sifting and separating the still usable litter from the clumps of waste. All you need to do is empty the tray once full. You can use the app to monitor one or multiple boxes, find out when you need to empty the drawer and get updates on your cat’s digestive health.

Petkit Fresh Element Infinity ($150.34; petkit.com)

Comfort your pet and feed them even when you’re not at home with this innovative product. The personalized voice recording system plays your message while they eat.

Simply set up a feeding schedule or manually make it dinnertime on the app. The bowl rotates to prevent food stacking and spillage and is easy to disassemble for cleaning.