Today, you’ll find a deal on an Eight Sleep mattress, discounted AncestryDNA kits and savings on tons of winter-ready gear from Columbia. All that and more below.

Columbia Columbia

Winter is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where clearance styles are a total of 60% off their original price when you use code OCTDEALS at checkout. More than a dozen items are among the deals, including several jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s latest flash sale. You can nab an extra $100 off the Pod mattress (for a total of $200 off), and extra $50 off the Pod Pro Cover (for a total of $100 off), plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Midseason Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. Use MSS to take an additional 50% off clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, and up your workout wear game.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($95.27, originally $129; amazon.com)

Amazon Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. An Anova Precision Cooker Nano is on sale for $95.27 at Amazon. For the unindoctrinated, this cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body,

More deals to shop

Prep for holiday parties with up to 20% off full-price entertaining items at Anthropologie

Take 25% off trendy home decor when you use code CELEBRATE at Lulu & Georgia

Save 40% on Patagonia ’s popular Micro Puff Jacket, Hoody and Vest, just in time for colder weather.

Cult-favorite bra brand ThirdLove is giving away a free gift when you purchase one of its just-released activewear kits.

Stock up on Birkenstocks , a range of which are on sale at Woot!.

If you don’t have a fire extinguisher on hand, you can add four to your home from Amazon for just $56.55 right now.

Shop Fossil ’s Sweater Weather Sale, featuring favorites including watches and wallets under $100.

Tons of baby care products from top brands like Honest are up to 30% off at Amazon.

Select comfy styles from Clarks are 20% off when you use code FALL20.

Entireworld is going out of business, so save on the ultra soft sweats and more while you still can.

Deals you may have missed

Bed Bath & Beyond Anniversary Savings

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Anniversary Savings

Whether you’ve been stocking up on those 20% off coupons or not, Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest sale is offering some jaw-dropping savings. For the mega-retailer’s Anniversary event, it’s offering up to 50% off across all product categories, including furniture, kitchen, health and beauty, organization and so many more. When you spend $200, you’ll also get $50 toward future purchases — but the sale ends Oct. 17, so fill your cart before it’s too late.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Solo Stove Bundles

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bundles

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on backyard bundles. Currently, bundles featuring the stove itself — you can choose from the Bonfire, Ranger or Yukon — plus the stand, shield and shelter are 35% off. Prices are as low as $329.99 for a stove, including all of those accessories, so be sure to take advantage of this deal before it ends on Oct. 17.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Bose Earbuds, Headphones and Audio Frames

Amazon Bose

For today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals Event, Amazon is discounting a variety of Bose audio products. You’ll find savings on the Bose Sleepbuds II, the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones and Bose Bluetooth Audio Frames Tempo. Prices are as low as $149, with discounts up to 29% off, but you’re going to want to act fast before these deals disappear.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

​​Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering 30% off your entire purchase once you spend $50 or more on clothing. That means you’ll likely save even if you opt for one item, and all of Adidas’ latest apparel line is yours to choose from. You’ll also get free shipping when you join Adidas’ Creators Club, so why not treat yourself?

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Dyson

eBay Dyson

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair tools, fans and air purifiers around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, eBay is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now, including savings on our pick for best high-end hair dryer. All Dyson items are 15% off, including favorites like the Airwrap, Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum and Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum when you use code SAVESPOOKY15. Hurry, because the sale ends Oct. 18.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Anniversary Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 60% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens, sheet pans and skillets to measuring cups and spoons and serving bowls. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($154.99, originally $379.99; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba E6. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $154.99 at eBay, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It’s a stellar price for a robo vac that typically runs closer to $400.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Halloween at Chewy

Chewy Halloween at Chewy

Get your pet ready for spooky season with Chewy’s latest sale. Right now all Halloween products for cats and dogs are up to 40% off, so, yes, your pet can officially be part of your costume. You’ll find deals on adorable Halloween-themed toys, treats, clothes and costumes, so stock up before the sale ends Oct. 17.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($56.90, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Remington Smart Beard Trimmer

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our pick for best beard trimmer, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer, now less than $1 away from its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 175 different length settings, it’s incredibly easy to use (and clean!), and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off all customizations with the code EARLYBIRD, including jewelry, iPhone cases, throw blankets and more, excluding Maya Brenner products. You’ll even get 20% off bracelet stacks when you use the code STACKING20, furthering your savings. The sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Old Navy

Old Navy Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy, plus up to 75% off clearance items. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of cozy flannels and fall-like florals. Plus, you’ll get an additional 30% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through Saturday, no promo code necessary.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Always Pan ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($16.11, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $16.11 when you clip the on-page coupon — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Fall Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through Oct. 17, you can save up to $600 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code FALL21.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

