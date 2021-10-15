Bed Bath & Beyond’s 50th Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off, and the deals are running now through the weekend. There’s great discounts on select vacuums, half-off bath furniture, and $50 off outdoor furniture — as well as a ton of other bargains on homeware, bedding, holiday, and well….beyond. You can also earn $50 in rewards for every $200 spent online, meaning if you’re going to do a big shop, these savings can really add up.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale.
Bedding and bath
At more than half off, this four-tier shelf is a godsend for small bathrooms, with space for jewelry, toiletries, mirrors, and more. It’s great to split between roommates, too (everyone gets a shelf or two).
If your shower curtain liner is looking a little funky, now’s the time to replace it.
Luxe-feeling, breathable sheets make for a good night’s sleep, and these are half off during the anniversary sale. Crisp and clean white sheets give you bonus hotel-vibe points, too.
Kitchen and dining
Take some stress out of holiday prep with this air-fryer-toaster-oven situation that looks great on your counter. Ten preset functions help get you started easily, and there’s plenty of room inside: It’ll fit a 12-inch pizza or six slices of toast in one go.
If your kitchen pots and pans have taken a beating, this set by Ninja is well-loved for its versatility and results — and it’s designed to not chip or flake, too. The set contains everything you need, from saucepans to a couple of generously sized fry pans.
It’s hard to find a stylish draft guard, but this one fits the bill and seals out the cold — and keeps down your heating bill in the meantime.
This chic alternative to a floor wine rack holds six bottles, six glasses, and all the corks you’ll be popping.
Furniture and decor
Whether your apartment has bohemian, rustic, or industrial vibes, this storage cabinet will fit in anywhere. Use it for holding dishes and linens or books and that DVD collection you can’t quite part with.
Perfect for any style of bedroom, this dresser is about 44 inches tall and can pack a lot in its modern quartet of drawers.
Organize the office off your to-do list before the holidays hit. This storage hutch has lots of drawers, cabinets and shelves for documents, binders, books and other files. If you’re tight on space, it also works as a hub for your computer.
Vacuums
This Shark gets top reviews for its performance, battery life (up to two hours) and the ability to handle a wide range of floors, from hard floors and foam tiles to shag rugs. You can use Alexa to control it, as well as Google Assistant and the SharkClean app.
This do-it-all, lightweight vac is perfect for pet owners: It’s purpose-designed to manage pet hair, debris and dirt. It vacuums and mops at the same time, knocking out two chores in one go, and a 12-inch cleaning path takes care of floors in a flash.
Holiday
Give the fireplace or banister a splash of holiday spirit with this lumberjack plaid garland that puts a fun spin on the usual decor.
Take care of your holiday centerpiece with this leafy (faux) arrangement. The best part? It’ll last all season.
Whether your decor is rustic, industrial, or minimalist, this Christmas tree gives you all the cozy vibes of the real thing in spaces that can’t quite accommodate an actual tree (we see you, sixth-story walkup).
For more great Bed Bath & Beyond deals, check out CNN Coupons.