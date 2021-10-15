Australian leader Scott Morrison will attend COP26 climate summit

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday he will travel to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit later this month, marking an about-turn for the leader who previously indicated he might not attend the talks.

The country is the world's second-biggest exporter of coal and the Morrison government has said it will continue to mine, export and use the fossil fuel well beyond 2030 -- a stance that has increasingly isolated Australia from global efforts to address the crisis.

Although Morrison is expected to unveil Australia's new position on climate change ahead of COP26, he did not detail any new targets at the news conference Friday.

However, Morrison emphasized it is "not just about hitting net zero," referencing a commitment from more than 100 countries which have now set or are considering the target to hit zero emissions by 2050.

