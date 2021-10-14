Giant planet found orbiting a dead star shows what may happen when our sun dies

Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system This artist's rendering shows a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a dead white dwarf star 6,500 light-years away from Earth. The planet survived the violent phases of stellar evolution leading to the star's death. Hide Caption 1 of 80

This artist's illustration shows the night-side view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains down from the sky.

Astronomers have identified a new class of habitable planets, which they call Hycean planets. These are hot, ocean-covered planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres.