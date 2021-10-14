Strong winds fueling California's Alisal Fire have threatened power outages and prompted evacuations

(CNN) The heavy winds that have been fanning the Alisal Fire -- which already closed part of Highway 101 and Amtrak railways in Santa Barbara County, California -- are likely to continue through early Thursday morning, possibly hindering progress and triggering power outages.

"When the winds are strong and they shift, it isn't good for firefighters. And that will continue to take place into the weekend," CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.

The fire has grown to 15,442 acres since it sparked Monday about 20 miles northwest of Santa Barbara in Refugio Canyon, according to InciWeb . The fire has prompted local officials to issue evacuation orders and caution residents about poor air quality caused by the smoke.

While crews have been able to reach the upper end of the fire, other parts have been inaccessible, Matt Ferris, deputy incident commander with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said Wednesday during a news conference . Containment remained at 5% Wednesday.

"We are unable to drop down the sides -- east and west -- because of the turbulence and the high wind velocity," Ferris said.

