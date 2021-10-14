US Border Patrol found two young sisters wandering alone near the Arizona border

(CNN) US Border Patrol is working to reunite with their family two young girls found Tuesday wandering near Arizona's border with Mexico.

Two agents found the sisters -- who are 4 and 6 years old -- alone in a marshy area along the Colorado River in Yuma. The area, south of Morelos Dam, "is an often-used crossing point by unaccompanied migrant juveniles," US Border Patrol Yuma Sector said in a post on its Facebook page

"A Yuma Sector agent, concerned about their safety, quickly approached the young girls, and escorted them to safer terrain," the post said, adding that the girls had a note that contained contact information for their tia, or aunt.

"The girls were taken into custody and attempts will be made to reunite them with family," the post said.

Border Patrol's Yuma Sector did not detail what would happen to the girls next. However, based on similar past cases , they will first be held in US Customs and Border Protection custody before being transferred to shelters run by the US Department of Health and Human Services, where they will be held until they are released to sponsors in the United States.

Read More