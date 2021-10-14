Miami city commission begins hearing on fate of suspended police chief Acevedo

(CNN) The Miami City Commission began a public hearing Thursday afternoon to address the complaints against police Chief Art Acevedo that led to his suspension by City Manager Arthur Noriega.

Acevedo was suspended "effective immediately" Monday until the commission makes an affirmative judgment to terminate him, which is the expected outcome of the proceedings. If the commission decides the allegations are not "well grounded," Acevedo will be reinstated, according to a memo addressed to Acevedo by Noriega.

Noriega's statement this week said Acevedo had "lost the confidence and trust of the rank-and-file" as well as the executive staff after three incidents where Acevedo appeared to support a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for officers, received a vote of no confidence by the Fraternal Order of Police and witnessed his deputy chief "verbally assault his executive staff after a commission meeting and did not intervene" on October 1.

Acevedo's suspension comes on the heels of city commissioners calling for his ouster during two contentious, hourslong meetings on September 27 and October 1 to discuss his decisions and behavior that were deemed questionable.

The chief wrote a bombshell memo to Mayor Francis Suarez and Noriega on September 24 in which he accused three city commissioners of interfering with reform efforts and a confidential internal investigation.

