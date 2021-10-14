Actress Lili Bernard files lawsuit against Bill Cosby alleging he drugged and raped her

(CNN) Actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging he drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in or around August 1990, according to court documents.

In her lawsuit, Bernard alleges that she met the comedian on the set of "The Cosby Show" and that in July 1990 he offered to be a mentor for her acting career. It adds that Cosby asked her detailed questions about her life and told her he would view her as if she were his own daughter, and warned her of "the sexual pressures of Hollywood," the suit alleges.

Cosby allegedly told Bernard he would feature her in a principal speaking role on his show "if she worked hard and followed his directions." According to the lawsuit, Cosby "violently, and without permission grabbed and squeezed" her breasts during an exercise in vocal projection.

Bernard alleges in the suit that around August 1990, Cosby drugged and raped her at the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after enticing her to travel there by telling her he was arranging a meeting with a producer who would advance her career.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman, said in a statement Thursday: "This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations."