Gary Paulsen, author of young adult novel 'Hatchet,' dies at age 82

(CNN) Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed young adult author known for his wilderness adventure novels "Hatchet," "Dogsong," and "The Winter Room," died on Wednesday at age 82, according to the publishing company Penguin Random House.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Paulsen wrote over 200 books and some 200 articles and short stories over his career, and his best-known works focused on coming-of-age themes featuring boys fighting the harsh elements of nature.

His 1986 novel "Hatchet," a mainstay of required reading in American schools, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who must survive in the remote woods on his own with only a hatchet.

His 1985 book "Dogsong" follows a 14-year-old Eskimo boy who takes a sled dog team into the tundra and reconnects with his culture. And "The Winter Room," published in 1989, tells the story of two boys living on a farm in northern Minnesota during a harsh winter.

