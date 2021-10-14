Civil rights leader Timuel Black dies at 102

(CNN) Civil rights leader Timuel Black died Wednesday at the age of 102, according to a statement from the University of Chicago where he obtained a master's degree in 1954.

"He marched with Martin Luther King Jr., campaigned for Chicago mayor Harold Washington, mentored a young Barack Obama and helped bring the Obama Presidential Center to the South Side," the university said of the civil rights leader in a statement

Black also helped end segregation in the Chicago Public Schools district through his work as an educator and administrator, the university said.

Black is survived by his daughter Ermetra and his wife Zenobia, the university said. He was preceded in death by his sons Timuel Kerrigan Black and Anthony Said Johnson, according to the university.

"I just can't imagine life without him. He's been so supportive and has been my protector, my confidante. I miss him already," Zenobia Johnson-Black, Black's wife, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

