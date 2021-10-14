At least 6 dead as heavy gunfire breaks out at Beirut protest

By Tamara Qiblawi and Mostafa Salem, CNN

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Thu October 14, 2021

Fighters take aim during armed clashes in the Tayouneh neighborhood of Beirut on October 14.
Fighters take aim during armed clashes in the Tayouneh neighborhood of Beirut on October 14.

(CNN)At least six people were killed Thursday and more than 30 injured as heavy gunfire broke out ahead of a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported six deaths during the armed clashes in the Lebanese capital. Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told reporters snipers and gunmen "shot people in the head," while four B7 rockets were fired into the air, in the worst violence the crisis-ridden capital has seen in over 10 years.
Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching toward the city's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters by snipers on rooftops, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to the country's interior minister, an army statement and local broadcasters.
    Social media footage showed masked gunmen, apparently affiliated with the protesters, firing RPGs and AK-47s from alleyways and from behind garbage dumps and street barriers.
      LIVE UPDATES: Beirut rocked by deadly gun battles
      LIVE UPDATES: Beirut rocked by deadly gun battles
      Smoke was seen billowing from inside buildings that appeared to have been fired at. The epicenter of the violence, the Tayouneh neighborhood, is close to the birthplace of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and has raised the specter of further violence in the crisis-ridden country.
        Read More
        The gun and rocket fire appeared to pause around four hours after the battles began. Some traffic returned to the streets of the capital as Lebanon's Civil Defense and Red Cross teams evacuated shellshocked residents from Tayouneh.
        In a joint statement, Hezbollah and Amal accused right-wing Christian party, The Lebanese Forces, of being behind the sniper attacks. The party, which had previously threatened to send counter-demonstrators to Thursday's planned protests, has not responded to the accusations.
          A man runs for cover as gunfire breaks out at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, October 14.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          A man runs for cover as gunfire breaks out at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, October 14.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 15
          Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during the clashes.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during the clashes.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 15
          A mother hides behind a car with her children as gunfire continues.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          A mother hides behind a car with her children as gunfire continues.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 15
          Bullets hit a building during the clashes. There were multiple reports of snipers shooting at demonstrators from the rooftops of buildings.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Bullets hit a building during the clashes. There were multiple reports of snipers shooting at demonstrators from the rooftops of buildings.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 15
          A man reloads during the clashes.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          A man reloads during the clashes.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 15
          Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements are seen during the clashes in Beirut.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements are seen during the clashes in Beirut.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 15
          Lebanese soldiers protect teachers as they flee their school.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Lebanese soldiers protect teachers as they flee their school.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 15
          Bullet shells are seen on the ground.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Bullet shells are seen on the ground.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 15
          Men help an elderly woman evacuate the area.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Men help an elderly woman evacuate the area.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 15
          Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during the protest.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during the protest.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 15
          Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 15
          Lebanese soldiers are deployed to the scene.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Lebanese soldiers are deployed to the scene.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 15
          Police officers stand guard inside the Palace of Justice.
          Photos: Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut
          Police officers stand guard inside the Palace of Justice.
          Hide Caption
          13 of 15