One dead, nine injured as heavy gunfire breaks out at Beirut protests

(CNN) At least one person has died and several have been injured as heavy gunfire broke out at a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

An Emergency Room doctor at Beirut's al-Sahel hospital who did not want to be named told CNN that the hospital has received one fatality and nine injuries since the violence erupted.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching towards the Lebanese capital's Palace of Justice on Thursday when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to local broadcasters.

Local TV also showed a masked protester shooting a weapon from behind a street barrier and black smoke rising from one of the nearby buildings.

Hezbollah has been a staunch opponent of Tariq Bitar, the popular judge who is leading the Beirut blast investigation and has sought the prosecution of high-level officials. This week, the judge issued an arrest warrant against lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil, a top Amal official and former finance minister.

