Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut

Updated 9:14 AM ET, Thu October 14, 2021

A man runs for cover on Thursday, October 14, as gunfire erupts during a protest in Beirut.
Hassan Ammar/AP

Heavy gunfire broke out ahead of a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge who is leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

Deaths and injuries were reported on Thursday, October 14, by the Lebanese Red Cross. Snipers and gunmen "shot people in the head," while four B7 rockets were fired into the air, Lebanon's interior minister said. It is the worst violence the crisis-ridden capital has seen in over 10 years.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching toward the city's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to an army statement and local broadcasters.

Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during the clashes.
Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images
A mother hides behind a car with her children as gunfire continues.
Hussein Malla/AP
Bullets hit a building amidst the clashes. There are multiple local reports of snipers shooting at demonstrators from the rooftops of buildings.
AFP/Getty Images
A man reloads during the clashes.
Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements are seen during clashes in Beirut.
Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Lebanese soldiers protect teachers as they flee their school after the clashes erupted.
Hussein Malla/AP
Men help evacuate an elderly woman.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during the protest.
Hussein Malla/AP