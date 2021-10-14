Hassan Ammar/AP A man runs for cover on Thursday, October 14, as gunfire erupts during a protest in Beirut. Gunfire erupts during protest in Beirut

Heavy gunfire broke out ahead of a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge who is leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

Deaths and injuries were reported on Thursday, October 14, by the Lebanese Red Cross. Snipers and gunmen "shot people in the head," while four B7 rockets were fired into the air, Lebanon's interior minister said. It is the worst violence the crisis-ridden capital has seen in over 10 years.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching toward the city's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to an army statement and local broadcasters.