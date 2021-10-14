CNN 10 - October 15, 2021

Story highlights
October 15, 2021
1. In what country would you find the Orkney Islands, where a drone (or unmanned aerial vehicle) is being tested as a means of transporting the mail?
2. What did a homecoming queen in Brooklyn, Mississippi recently give to a homecoming nominee in honor of her late mother?
3. Taiwan's government says it's facing its "most complex situation" in 72 years with what country?
4. What is the largest, low-cost airline carrier in the world, which recently canceled thousands of flights for reasons partially disputed by the Federal Aviation Administration?
5. What is the largest factor in the price of gasoline -- a commodity that is significantly influenced by OPEC production decisions?
6. AMADEE-20, a mission that was launched on October 10 in Israel's Negev desert, aims to simulate what?
7. What nation is set to conduct a new investigation into the origin of Covid, though some health officials say they're concerned it won't be truthful in its findings?
8. The U.S. Labor Department said American workers set a record in August for taking what action?
9. In what Georgia city would you find America's third-largest port, behind locations in California and New York?
10. In what city, which has the most fountains in the world, are efforts under way to preserve artifacts using bacteria?
