Whether you’re dreaming of having your own easy-to-use outdoor fire pit or you’re simply in need of an upgrade to better toast your marshmallows, Solo Stove’s latest promotion is calling you. The popular retailer of low-smoke and lightweight fire pits is now offering 35% off backyard bundles today through Oct. 17.

In each bundle, you’ll find one portable smokeless fire pit, a stand to prevent heat from transferring from your stove to the surface it sits on, a shield to keep sparks and embers contained and shelter to protect your Solo Stove from the elements. Pricing starts at $329.99 for a bundle, and to further your savings, you’ll get an additional $10 off your purchase when you opt in to Solo Stove’s emails.

Keep reading for more information on each fire pit included to help you decide which one is the best fit for you.

Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle ($329.99, originally $489.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger

Out of all three of the models offered in this promotion, the Ranger is the most compact and easy to transport. If you live in a city with limited outdoor space or need a fire pit to take with you while camping, opt for this one. Like all Solo Stove models, the Ranger features a 360-degree Airflow Design, which creates a nearly smoke-free secondary burn that lights in minutes. All materials within the Ranger will also burn to ash, making for easy cleanup when you’re done using it.

Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle ($389.99, originally $639.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

If you’re looking for a fire pit to place in your backyard, the Bonfire is the most popular option. It’s log-friendly and made with stainless steel to create a double-walled structure with strategically placed holes that draw in air and feed oxygen to the heat, minimizing smoke.

Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle ($699.99, originally $984.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon

The biggest of all three Solo Stoves, the Yukon is perfect for larger families or people who enjoy backyard entertaining. You’ll get the same low-smoke fire pit that you’d enjoy with any other Solo Stove, with the added wow factor of a greater flame.

