CNN —

Fall is finally here, and if you’re planning on doing any sort of outdoor activity, you might be in need of some cold-weather gear. Whether you want to keep up on your daily runs, stay cozy at camp, or grab some tailgating gear for football season, REI has got you covered.

We reached out to REI to see what items are most popular this time of year, and they sent back a list of bestsellers, merchant favorites and new releases perfect for the autumn season. So if you’re ready to squeeze out more time outdoors before it gets too cold, check out these products from REI.

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair ($65; rei.com)

REI GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair

Whether you’re chilling on your porch or around the campfire, you can relax with this camp chair that has a rocking function and a cup holder.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair ($219.95; rei.com)

REI Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

If you’re looking for the most luxurious and comfortable camp chair, look no further than the Nemo Stargaze Recliner. Featuring an auto-reclining function, adjustable headrest, padded armrests, and even a cup holder, this high-end chair is the perfect way to enjoy the night sky.

Hydro Flask Mug ($24.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask Mug

Keep your coffee hot in the morning with this insulated mug from Hydro Flask. It’s available in six gorgeous colors from a bright orange to a deep purple.

Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip Lid 20-Ounce ($34.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip Lid 20-Ounce

Those early morning hikes and drives will feel so much better with a steaming cup of coffee that stays hot for hours thanks to this Hydro Flask insulated coffee thermos. Plus, with 10 fun colors available, it’s easy to find one that matches your personality.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (starting at $73.93; rei.com)

REI Patagonia Houdini Jacket

If you’re a runner, this will definitely be your new favorite jacket. Weighing only 1.2 ounces and able to pack down to the size of your hand, this water-repelling layer will keep you safe from any rain on your run or hike.

Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail Running Shoes ($130; rei.com)

REI Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail Running Shoes

If you’re going to hit some rough terrain this autumn, check out these trail running shoes from Altra. With an ultra wide toe box and grippy tread, these shoes are lightweight and ready for any adventure, whether it’s a rough run or a casual hike. A men’s version can be found here.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tights (starting at $65.93; rei.com)

REI Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tights

Whether you’re going to a yoga class or just looking for another pair of leggings to stay cozy around the house, the Athleta Salutation leggings are one of our favorites. In fact, we named them the best leggings of 2021. They’re available at REI in five colors and two colors in plus sizes.

REI Co-op Swiftland Pullover Hoodie ($59.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Swiftland Pullover Hoodie

Those morning runs are about to get a lot colder, so stay warm with this lightweight pullover hoodie from REI Co-op. Made from a polyester and spandex mix, it features a scuba hood that fits right around your face to trap in as much heat as possible.

BruMate Hopsulator TRiO 3-in-1 Can Cooler ($24.95; rei.com)

REI BruMate Hopsulator TRiO 3-in-1 Can Cooler

Whether you’re swapping stories around the campfire or tailgating on Sunday, keeping your beer cold is an essential. This insulator from BruMate makes it easy, and can fit both 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans. Plus, it can also be used as a tumbler.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit ($525; rei.com)

REI Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

A fire pit is a fall essential, and this smokeless version from Solo Stove is a gorgeous option. Plus, Solo Stove offers multiple sizes so you can get the perfect pit for your space.

Snow Peak Take! Bamboo Chair ($179; rei.com)

REI Snow Peak Take! Bamboo Chair

This gorgeous chair looks good enough to be in your home, but it folds down and is durable enough for the backyard or campground. Built from laminated bamboo and aluminum and featuring a canvas seat, you’ll be relaxing in style with this Snow Peak camp chair.

Janji Groundwork Tights ($88; rei.com)

REI Janji Groundwork Tights

These breathable, moisture-wicking yet warm leggings are perfect for cold runs, hikes and walks. Available in both men’s and women’s styles, they feature plenty of pocket space to stash all your essentials.

Patagonia R1 Pullover ($129; rei.com)

REI Patagonia R1 Pullover

The perfect fall layer whether you’re on the trail or at the pumpkin patch, this pullover from Patagonia is lightweight yet warm, and available in seven fun colors for men and four for women.

REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket ($159; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket

For some extra protection from the elements, check out this water- and wind-proof jacket from REI Co-op. Plus, it’s lightweight, packable and comes in five colors.

Stanley IceFlow Straw Tumbler ($30; rei.com)

REI Stanley IceFlow Straw Tumbler

This vacuum-insulated bottle makes sipping easy with a built-in flip straw and a shape that’s compatible with cup holders.

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel ($99.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel

For those weekend trips, you need a reliable duffel bag to carry all of your gear. This one from REI Co-op is made from recycled nylon and has stowable backpack straps so you can keep your hands free.

Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket ($169; rei.com)

REI Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket

Stay cozy with this luxurious wool blanket from Pendleton. Perfect for the campsite or the couch, the blanket is available in five beautiful designs.

REI Co-op Camp Wrap ($99.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Camp Wrap

If you want a more mobile way to keep warm around the campsite, check out this camp wrap, which acts like a wearable blanket. Equipped with a hood, arm loops and snap buttons to keep the wrap on your shoulders, you’ll be able to do work around camp while staying cozy.

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket ($99; rei.com)

REI Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket

Our favorite outdoor blanket, the Rumpl is super warm and also has a neck clasp to free up your hands. Available in tons of gorgeous designs, you’ll want to take this blanket on all your future camping trips.

REI Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike ($599; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike

Exclusive to REI Co-op members through the month of October due to high demand, this 24-gear hybrid city bike is perfect for your daily ride. Plus it offers rack and fender compatibility so you can customize it to your needs.

REI Co-op Flash Insulated Hoodie ($159; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Flash Insulated Hoodie

If you need a warmer layer, check out this REI Co-op Flash Insulated Hoodie, which features warm insulation made from 70% recycled materials.

REI Co-op Sno-Fi Graphic Camp Mug ($19.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Sno-Fi Graphic Camp Mug

There’s nothing like sitting around the campfire drinking a warm mug of cocoa, so make sure to complete the scene with this cute, winter-themed stainless steel mug.

YETI Rambler Gallon Jug ($129.98; rei.com)

REI YETI Rambler Gallon Jug

Keep your weekend water supply ice cold with this enormous, vacuum-insulated jug from Yeti. The big sibling of our favorite water bottle, this gallon jug has a carrying handle and a magnetic lid.

Hoka One One Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes ($150; rei.com)

REI Hoka One One Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes

Available in both men’s and women’s styles, these runners from Hoka One One are ultra cushioned, giving you the most comfortable run possible.

REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top ($79.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top

For those extra-breezy fall mornings and chilly evenings, you’ll want to layer up if you’re camping or spending any time in nature. Built from warm merino wool, this moisture-wicking base layer is available in women’s and men’s styles and will help keep you toasty all season long.

REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms ($79.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms

For some extra warmth on cold camping nights or early morning runs, try these merino wool leggings that are moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and even have UPF protection.

Helinox Chair Zero ($119.95; rei.com)

REI Helinox Chair Zero

If you want a portable chair that’s easy to take on a hike or to the park, this ultra-lightweight option is the one for you. Weighing just 1 pound and packing down into a small carrying bag, you’ll be able to bring this chair wherever you want.

DrinkTanks Insulated Growler 64-Ounce ($74.95; rei.com)

REI DrinkTanks Insulated Growler 64-Ounce

With a vacuum-insulated body and lid, this 64-ounce growler is the perfect way to keep your drinks cold all tailgate long.

REI Co-op Trailgate Vehicle Shelter ($149; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Trailgate Vehicle Shelter

Football season is here, and if you need some weather protection while tailgating, this shelter from REI Co-op is a must-have. Attaching right to the back of your crossover SUV, SUV or canopied truck, this waterproof extension gives you tons of room to relax.