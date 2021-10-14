CNN —

We’ve been obsessed with Omsom’s incredible sauce kits for a while: The direct-to-consumer brand sells pouches called “starters” that help get your favorite Asian dishes off the ground in no time flat. Now the brand has teamed up with Instant Pot for a major collaboration that makes putting a restaurant-quality meal on the table even easier.

Instant Pot x Omson Sampler ($29; omsom.com)

Omsom

Omsom got its start selling variety pack samplers of East and Southeast Asian flavors, and in this collaboration, it’s joined with Instant Pot to offer six of its bestselling starters in one delicious sampler — plus six recipes created exclusively for Instant Pot-wielding home chefs. The kit, which retails for $29, contains starters for Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ (which our reviewer loved), Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Chinese Mala Salad.

Starters are basically high-quality shortcuts for a delicious dinner: Each packet contains the sauce, aromatics and seasoning you need to turn out the dish — you just pour it over your protein and veggies for a one-pan meal that tastes better than takeout. They’re also imported straight from Asia, so you don’t get any of the American mass-market grocery store nonsense.

Omsom itself was founded by a pair of sisters who are the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, and the line has done a collaboration with Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Pepper, for an MSG-celebrating line (there’s lots of misinformation out there, people!).

And hey, it’s winter cooking season after all — these starters make for a great way to keep hearty, warming dinners easily on hand. The collab also makes a great gift for your favorite harried at-home chef. Shop it on Omsom here.