CNN —

The people you work with can become some of your closest friends. After all, you spend 40 hours a week tackling major projects, chit-chatting around the water cooler, racing to the kitchen when there’s free food, and most importantly, working together as a team.

But even though you spend all this time together, finding just the right gift for your boss or co-workers can feel like a minefield. You want a gift that’s thoughtful and professional, but not too pricey or personal. And that often leaves items — like candles or gift cards — that are either boring or destined to be regifted.

What is Boss’s Day?

Boss’s Day is on October 16, and it’s a great time to celebrate not only your boss, but also any of your other coworkers. From earbuds and desk essentials to helpful household items, we’ve gathered gift ideas that are thoughtful, professional and affordable.

EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Michael Nuñez/CNN

Our pick for the best budget earbuds of 2021, make your coworkers commutes easier with these stellar earbuds. With amazing sound quality, IPX7 waterproof rating and a four-way microphone, these are the best earbuds you’ll find under $100.

Tea Forte Organic Loose Leaf Tea Sampler ($16.50; amazon.com)

For the tea lover on your team, this affordable sampler is a way to taste test five different tea blends, which include Lemon Lavender, Darjeeling Quince and Mountain Oolong.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($23.50; amazon.com)

Hario

If there’s a coffee fanatic in your office, they’ll love this cold brew coffee pot from Hario, which was our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker of 2021.

Ban.do Medium 12-Month Annual Planner ($26.95; bando.com)

Ban.do Ban.do Medium 12-Month Annual Planner

This is your team’s year. Give your colleagues this fun planner to help them power through 2022.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug ($29.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Rambler Mug

This insulated mug from Yeti will help keep their coffee hot or their water cold for hours on end.

Takenaka Bento Box ($29; anthropologie.com)

There’s at least one person in every company who always packs a lunch. The perfect gift is this sleek bento box from Takenaka, which comes with a two-tiered container that can securely store lunch and afternoon snacks.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Set of 4

Or if a simple sandwich bag is all they need for lunch, gift them this reusable silicone bag to help them cut down on plastic waste.

Reusable Swedish Dish Cloths ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

Help your coworker replace their paper towels with these reusable, washable and biodegradable Swedish dish cloths. One of our absolute favorite products, you’ll want to buy a pack for yourself too.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

For that colleague who is always cold, give her this plush blanket she can drape over her shoulders at the office or cuddle up with at home.

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag ($12; amazon.com)

Amazon Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

Schlepping a lunch or gym clothes can be a burden, but with this reusable, unrippable tote bag in adorable prints that include everything from daisies to apples to lox, it becomes downright enjoyable.

Echo Dot 4th Gen ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon 4th-Gen Echo Dot

Want to really impress your boss this holiday season (and for not much money at all)? Gift her Amazon’s 4th-Gen Echo Dot, a powerful speaker that lets her do everything from control her smartphone to play popular Spotify playlists with her voice.

Rocketbook Erasable Reusable Notebook ($23.60, originally $34; amazon.com)

For the person who’s always jotting down notes and reminders, here’s a notebook with an eco-friendly twist. Much like a portable whiteboard, this notebook can be wiped down with a cloth, leaving a fresh page whenever it’s needed.

Bedside Smartphone Vase ($32; uncommongoods.com)

For the person who’s always looking to jazz up her desk, this vase holds her phone upright so she can see work notifications while showing off her latest blooms.

elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ($10.99; amazon.com)

ELAGO

This nifty little Apple Watch stand makes your smartwatch look like a mini computer, all the while displaying the time and keeping it charged.

K+M Extra Virgin Chocolate Bars (starting at $45; food52.com)

Sometimes the best way to your boss’s heart is through his stomach. And if he’s a particularly tough person to shop for, these K+M Extra Virgin Chocolate Bars, made from single-origin cocoa beans and organic extra-virgin olive oil) crafted by renowned chef Thomas Keller, are sure to wow.

’In The Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from Over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs’ by Grace Bonney (starting at $17.17; amazon.com)

This compendium of inspiration and career advice will inspire any person — man or woman — to tackle worthy goals in 2022.