Scary ghouls, wicked witches and notorious characters are likely top of mind right now as we are swiftly approaching Halloween. While the main priority of your costume planning is what you’re actually wearing, you should also think about how you will use makeup to bring your look to life.

“Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with makeup because it’s the one time of year that it’s acceptable (and appreciated) to go to the extreme — the more creative you are the better!” says makeup artist and content creator Annie Thomas, who is known for her dynamic artistry and drastic transformations.

No matter what your costume is this year, there are plenty of products to help you achieve the perfect look. To make it easier for all of us, we consulted with three makeup artists to find the best Halloween makeup products out there — that will hopefully save you the trouble of experimenting with low-quality options that won’t work, or even worse, break you out. From fake blood to face paint to glitter and gems, keep reading to find all the products you’ll need this spooky season.

Face

Mehron Velvet Finish Smoothing Primer ($18.70; amazon.com)

Amazon Mehron Velvet Finish Smoothing Primer

“I always recommend prepping the skin! Not only does it give your makeup more of a flawless finish and helps it stay on longer, but it also protects your skin from potential toxins that can be in makeup — especially if your skin is not too familiar with the ingredients found in certain Halloween products,” explains special effects makeup artist and educator Elly Supalo.

Her favorite skin-prepping product is the Mehron Velvet Finish Smoothing Primer that “is infused with aloe vera extract and vitamin C which help nourish your skin opposed to it drying it out.”

Mehron Skin Prep Pro ($12.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Mehron Skin Prep Pro

“I don’t like using lotions to prep my face for Halloween makeup because they make water-activated paint less pigmented, and it makes creme paint slide around on the skin, so a toner is best!” explains Thomas.

Her top choice is Mehron’s Skin Prep Pro “because it really locks on your make up and prevents oil production.”

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream (starting at $29; sephora.com)

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Makeup artist and content creator Brooke Ellis on the other hand says that she “always uses a thick moisturizer or primer underneath to create a bit of a barrier under [her] makeup.”

She loves the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream “because it’s super thick and rich.” The cream is even formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and diminish the look of fine lines.

E.l.f Mineral Infused Face Primer ($7; target.com)

Target E.l.f Mineral Infused Face Primer

“I love the E.l.f Mineral Infused Face Primer as it smooths the skin to give you an even base,” says Ellis — leaving you with a matte-like finish for makeup.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($18, originally $34; fentybeauty.com)

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

For complexion, Ellis shares that she loves Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation — noting that it’s her favorite foundation ever. Particularly helpful to those of us with drier skin, this lightweight, medium-to-full coverage foundation delivers a beautiful natural finish.

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation ($20; ulta.com)

Ulta Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation

“Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation is my favorite foundation at the moment because it really blurs your pores and wears well throughout the day,” says Thomas. Most notably, this formula is meant to be sweat- and transfer-proof to hold your look still throughout the night’s festivities.

Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder ($37; sephora.com)

Sephora Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder

Don’t underestimate the power of a good setting powder to lock in your look. “The Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder in Crystal is my current go-to as it doesn’t have any pigment and works perfectly with face paint!” says Ellis.

Morphe x Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set ($48; morphe.com)

Morphe Morphe x Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set

“Morphe brushes are my favorite all year round,” says Ellis. “My favorite collection they have ever done is the Ariel X Morphe Brush Set. I use them every day!” This collaboration set features eight eye multitasking brushes to blend, smudge or define.

Bs-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set ($10.99, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bs-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set

“When doing Halloween makeup for beginners, cheap brushes will do the trick! Amazon offers a nice selection for cheap,” explains Supalo. Generating nearly 62,000 5-star ratings, this 14-piece set is a remarkable find to apply product to the face and eyes.

Innogear 10-Piece Makeup Sponge Set ($8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Innogear 10-Piece Makeup Sponge Set

“I also would recommend using a makeup sponge so there’s less potential for it to come off streaky,” says Supalo. Try this makeup sponge set if you don’t want to use your current assortment on thicker, colorful Halloween makeup.

Morphe Luminous Setting Spray ($16; morphe.com)

Morphe Morphe Luminous Setting Spray

“This setting spray gives you a gorgeous glow and smells like a vacation in a bottle,” says Ellis of the Morphe Luminous Setting Spray.

Ben Nye Final Seal Matte Makeup Setting Spray ($24.49, originally $28.86; amazon.com)

Amazon Ben Nye Final Seal Matte Makeup Setting Spray

To set her finished face, Thomas uses the Ben Nye Final Seal to lock in makeup, reduce shine and achieve a matte finish.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (starting at $15; sephora.com)

Sephora Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

How does Supalo set her finished look? “I always use Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. It really helps keep your makeup on, and I always apply this over Halloween makeup as well!”

Eyes and cheeks

Colourpop Pressed Powder Blush in Saving The World ($12; colourpop.com)

Colourpop Colourpop Pressed Powder Blush in Saving The World

An orange-hued blush can give you the sunkissed look you aspire towards. “I love Colourpop blushes, but if I had to pick a favorite it would be [the brand’s] Power Puff Blush [in shade] Saving The World as its orange and perfect for Halloween!”

Colourpop Witching Hour Shadow Palette ($22; colourpop.com)

Colourpop Cosmetics Colourpop Witching Hour Shadow Palette

If you want a new eyeshadow palette to complete your look, Supalo thinks Colourpop Cosmetics offers affordable palettes that are very pigmented. This palette features shades of neutrals, oranges, golds, corals, purples and blues that reviewers say are buttery soft and easy to blend.

Revolution Beauty The Simpsons Makeup Revolution “Spooktacular” Shadow Palette ($25; revolutionbeauty.us)

Revolution Beauty Revolution Beauty The Simpsons Makeup Revolution "Spooktacular" Shadow Palette

“My favorite palette this Halloween has to be the Revolution Beauty x The Simpsons ‘Spooktacular’ Shadow Palette. The colors are perfect for Halloween and the packaging is to die for!” exclaims Ellis.

Kiss Drenched Lash Drip Strip Lashes ($4.99; ulta.com)

Kiss Kiss Drenched Lash Drip Strip Lashes

Let Halloween be your excuse to rock a dramatic lash. We can’t wait to wear these wet-effect lashes by Kiss that deliver just the right amount of volume.

Trestique Good Vibes Mascara ($25; revolve.com)

Revolve Trestique Good Vibes Mascara

“Trestique Good Vibes Mascara is my absolute favorite for a strong hold, plus it has a built in curler!” says Thomas. Not only is this mascara vegan, it’s formulated to define and moisturize your lashes at the same time.

Glitter, gems and highlight

London Copyright Magnetic Face Powder Palette Highlight (£12.50, londoncopyright.com)

London Copyright London Copyright Magnetic Face Powder Palette Highlight

Ellis is a fan of the London Copyright Magnetic Face Powder Highlight Palette because of the fun highlight colors — green, blue, pink and yellow.

Kvd Beauty Alchemist Holographic Palette ($10, originally $32; kvdveganbeauty.com)

Kvd Beauty Kvd Beauty Alchemist Holographic Palette

KVD Alchemist Holographic Palette comes as a stellar highlighter recommendation of Supalo. It features four iridescent highlight shades, each packed with refractive pearls, for intensive shimmer.

Nyx Face & Body Glitter ($6.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Nyx Face & Body Glitter

Supalo says she’s heard great things about Nyx glitters. We plan on shopping the brand’s selection of loose face and body glitter pots that are available in a variety of crystal and sparkle shades.

Nyx Glitter Goals Cream Pro Glitter Palette ($25; ulta.com)

Ulta Nyx Glitter Goals Cream Pro Glitter Palette

“Gel glitters are my favorite because they stay put better than loose glitters,” says Thomas. Nyx’s Glitter Goals Cream Pro Palette — her preferred palette — includes ten sparkling, creamy shades that spreads easily, even without primer.

Super Z Outlet Assorted Colorful Stick-On Jewels ($6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Super Z Outlet Assorted Colorful Stick-On Jewels

If glitters won’t make enough of a statement, try adhesive jewels. According to Thomas, “your local craft store should have all of the necessary stick on jewels and gems, but Amazon is another great option.” She recommends this set that contains an assortment of 100 jewels.

Hoiny Adhesive Gem Stickers ($8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hoiny Adhesive Gem Stickers

For smaller gems, Thomas likes this set that contains 14 sheets of self-adhesive rhinestones in an assortment of colors and shapes.

Special effects makeup

Ben Nye Stage Blood ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ben Nye Stage Blood

“I always use Ben Nye Stage Blood. [It] doesn’t stain clothing and is also mouth-safe,” says Supalo, and according to Thomas, it’s “great for realistic coloring and dries in place better.”

Snazaroo Classic Face and Body Paint ($8.46; amazon.com)

Amazon Snazaroo Classic Face and Body Paint

Ellis likes Snazaroo’s collection of face and body paints because of its expansive color range. So much so, that she has nearly every color and uses them everyday.

Ben Nye Thick Blood ($7; camerareadycosmetics.com)

Camera Ready Cosmetics Ben Nye Thick Blood

“There are so many different types of fake blood depending on the effect that you are looking for,” says Thomas. “Ben Nye Thick Blood [is great] for realistic fake cuts and wounds [because it has] more of a chunky blood texture.”

Mehron Spirit Gum & Remover Combo Kit ($14.03; amazon.com)

Amazon Mehron Spirit Gum & Remover Combo Kit

“Mehron does the best adhesives for special effects makeup — they last all day!” says Ellis, and Supalo agrees: “Depending on what you’re wanting to achieve, Spirit Gum is great for small prosthetics such as a horn or a witch nose.” Thomas builds that this is “the most user-friendly adhesive to apply anything from jewels and devil horns to facial hair.”

Mehron Liquid Latex ($14.95; amazon.com)